Miami-Dade County Adds Mack LR Electric Refuse Model to Fleet

Miami-Dade County has integrated Mack Trucks’ Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle into its fleet as the county’s first heavy-duty electric vehicle (EV) purchase. Assembled at Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO), where all Mack Class 8 vehicles for North America and export are assembled, the Mack LR Electric offers zero tailpipe emissions, improved sustainability and a quieter vehicle for refuse collection.

Mack recently announced a target of 35 percent of its global sales will be fully electric by 2030, which the Mack LR Electric will help fulfill. The Miami-Dade Mack LR Electric is an automated side loader.

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which offers trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications.