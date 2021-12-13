Merchants Fleet Expands Xos EV Last Mile Delivery Portfolio

Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company, is expanding its offering of electric fleet vehicles with an intent to buy electrical step vans from Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles.

The first 10 step vans are expected to be delivered to Merchants Fleet in 2022.

The electric Xos step van, designed to accommodate an extensive variety of medium-duty bodies, will be added to Merchants’ portfolio of last-mile delivery clients throughout North America.

“Merchants is eager to partner with emerging OEMs like Xos, who are innovative and making a significant impact in the industry,” says Hari Nayar, Merchants Fleet’s director of electrification and sustainability. “Adding Xos step vans to our fleet provides our clients with a durable, reliable and cost-effective option, especially for last mile delivery services.”

Merchants aims to have 50% of its mobility fleet electric by 2025 and 50% of its clients’ fleet electric by 2030. As part of its ‘Electrify Fleet’ initiative, the company has also launched a comprehensive Adopt EV program, designed to help guide businesses through each step of the fleet electrification process – from assessing needs to purchasing the right vehicles, to charging options and infrastructure support.

“We are thrilled to partner with Merchants Fleet and provide them with a superior alternative to traditional fossil fuel vehicles,” states Jose Castaneda, Xos’ vice president of business development. “The need for clean fleet and logistics solutions is gaining momentum as both the public and private sector are moving towards a net zero carbon economy.”