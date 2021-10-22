Merchants Fleet, EVgo Expand EV Fleet Charging Accessibility

Merchants Fleet, a fleet management company, has partnered with EVgo, a fleet electrification and owner/operator of a public fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EV) powered by 100% renewable electricity. EVgo will provide a full range of solutions including infrastructure planning, hardware, software, O&M and infrastructure deployment services to Merchants Fleet clients to support the electrification of fleets nationwide.

“Charging and infrastructure is the foundation of every EV transition plan and bringing EVgo into the Merchants ecosystem allows our clients to take real, tangible steps toward making their EV plans a reality,” says Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. “This partnership gives Merchants Fleet clients access to an expanded network of best-in-class charging solutions and allows us to help push the needle forward on sustainability through fleet electrification.”

The new partnership is the first of its kind for EVgo, and gives Merchants Fleet clients the ability to leverage a combination of depot charging solutions, dedicated charging networks, and EVgo’s public network comprised of over 800 fast charging and 1,200+ Level 2 locations.

EVgo provides a variety of flexible Level 2 and DCFC charging solutions for light-, medium- and heavy-duty fleets. EVgo’s fleet solutions include a solution set of hardware, design, engineering and construction of charging facilities as well as fleet transition planning and support, such as software, operations, networking, and maintenance functions and capabilities supporting optimization for fleet operations.

“EVgo has been building a track record as the partner-of-choice for fleet electrification,” states Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Reliable and flexible charging will be essential to how fleets operate their business in the all-electric future.”

In early 2021, Merchants launched its Adopt EV program, designed to help guide businesses through each step of the fleet electrification process – from assessing needs to purchasing the right vehicles, to charging options and infrastructure support. The company has committed more than $2 billion in inventory allocation toward having 50% of its mobility fleet electric by 2025 and 50% of its clients’ fleet electric by 2030.. As part of its ESG strategy, Merchants installed EVgo charging ports at its corporate headquarters for employee and client use.