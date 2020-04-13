McPhy Chosen to Equip Zero-Emission Mobility Projects

McPhy, a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, has been chosen to equip two projects in the field of zero-emission mobility.

A driver of economic development and a source of sustainable growth, the objective of the first project is to convert surplus renewable electricity (wind and solar) into green gas. The resulting zero-carbon hydrogen will partly replace networks’ fossil fuels but also meet clean mobility requirements.

Located in the Grand Ouest region of France, the aim of the second project is to refuel light-duty vehicles (350 bar and partial refueling of 700 bar vehicles), and heavy-duty vehicles. The McPhy station was installed in mid-March 2020 and a first test phase has been successfully carried out.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to be involved in two projects aiming to roll-out zero-emission mobility. These projects confirm the relevance of our McFilling “starter kit” that is attracting clients thanks to its competitive price and performance,” says Laurent Carme, CEO of McPhy.

“In the long term, our ambition is to continue implementing zero-carbon ecosystems connected to renewable energy sources, producing zero-carbon hydrogen for mobility, industrial and energy applications,” adds Carme.

The new generation of “starter kit,” selected for the two projects, has an infrared connector that makes it possible to offer a refueling solution to vehicles with 350 bar pressure and a partial refueling solution (approximately 60%) to vehicles requiring a 700 bar refueling pressure.

McPhy’s “starter kit” model is a technology that has already been chosen to equip numerous projects, notably for the cities of Paris and Rouen – and as part of the “EAS-HyMob” project in Normandy.

Photo: A McPhy mobile hydrogen refueling station