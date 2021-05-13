MCI Unveils Zero-Emission Commuter Coach, the D45 CRT LE CHARGE

NFI Group Inc. says its Motor Coach Industries (MCI) subsidiary has unveiled its new zero-emission commuter coach, the D45 CRT LE CHARGE, and also launched its new D series of coaches.

Leveraging high-torque electric drive systems for operation at highway speeds and plug-in battery charging to 100% in less than three hours, MCI says the battery-electric D45 CRT LE CHARGE harnesses three major innovations: It exhibits design advancements of the next generation D series, introduces MCI’s innovative low-entry vestibule and integrates CHARGE technology propulsion from New Flyer. The fully accessible MCI D45 CRT LE CHARGE leverages regenerative braking and high-energy batteries that deliver over 170 miles of range in the 389 kWh model and over 230 miles in the 544 kWh model.

“We designed the zero-emission D45 CRT LE CHARGE with accessibility and passenger experience top of mind,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer and MCI. “Whether your goal is emissions reduction, lower operational costs or to expand commuter express service, this coach delivers one of the safest, most comfortable, sustainable and flexible mobility solutions available.”

Alongside the D45 CRT LE CHARGE launch, MCI introduced the new D series of coaches. The D series incorporates common systems and production, a stainless steel frame for maximum durability, improved cabin space and legroom, reduced cabin noise and a curved stepwell for easier entry.

Photo: The D45 CRT LE CHARGE