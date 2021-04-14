Mazda USA Unveils its First Battery-Electric Vehicle, the Mazda MX-30

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) says it is introducing the all-new Mazda MX-30 – the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle – to the U.S. market beginning in the fall with California dealerships. The vehicle marks the first step in Mazda’s multi-solution electrification strategy.

“Mazda is preparing for the fast-changing U.S. market demands by taking a multi-solution approach to electrification,” says Jeff Guyton, president of MNAO. “The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform and a traditional hybrid for our new U.S.-made crossover. While these powertrains will be optimized for their platforms, Mazda fans can expect great driving dynamics and design across all models.”

Mazda’s all-new electrification technology uses an electric motor and a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. The front-wheel drive electric motor will deliver an output of 107 kW (144 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 271 Nm (200 lb-ft).

MX-30 owners will have multiple options to stay charged, whether at home or traveling around town, through access to public Level 2 and DC fast-charging solutions. The 35.5 kWh battery can be charged to 80% within approximately 36 minutes using DC fast-charging. MNAO will partner with ChargePoint to offer charging solutions for MX-30 owners in the U.S.

A floating center console features an electronic shifter, a multi-function commander knob and shortcut buttons that will allow occupants to operate the Mazda Connect infotainment system. In front of this layout is a new seven-inch touchscreen that will display the climate control panel. The touchscreen is flanked on each side by tactile push buttons that also operate the climate control. Mazda Connected Services will allow users to monitor and control the state of the MX-30 remotely through the MyMazda App. This includes locking the doors and adjusting the climate control to checking the battery status and charging process.

Enhanced i-Activsense safety features help cover a wider range of safety scenarios while its high-strength body helps protect the space-saving battery and the MX-30’s occupants. Details and availability of these safety features will be shared closer to the launch of the vehicle.

