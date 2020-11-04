MAYROCK Introduces Battery Warranty for Commercial EVs

MAYROCK Automotive, a U.S.- based manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), has introduced a 10-year, 200,000-mile battery warranty designed to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for commercial fleet operators.

While current battery-powered EVs operate with ternary lithium batteries, MAYROCK says it will be the first EV maker in the U.S. to adopt cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. MAYROCK’s innovative battery pack technology improves battery utilization and efficiency, compensating for the lower energy density of the battery cells.

Offering improved safety compared to conventional ternary lithium battery technology, LFP batteries are more stable and have a higher threshold temperature for thermal runaway, which greatly reduces the likelihood of fire in case of an accident. The MAYROCK LFP battery pack can be charged to full capacity using a Level-2 charger in five hours and to 80% capacity with a DC fast charger in a half-hour.

“Safety is and has always been our first priority here at MAYROCK, which is why our LFP battery pack has gone through over 270 rigorous tests for performance, safety and reliability,” says Harry Zhou, CEO of MAYROCK Automotive. “Every safety improvement is significant when it comes to the millions of miles that commercial fleets travel each and every year.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the growth of e-commerce in the U.S. and online orders increasing 129% this year, last-mile delivery has become the biggest logistics challenge for many retailers, especially those seeking to turn retail locations into micro fulfillment centers to increase capacity and expedite deliveries. MAYROCK’s customizable light- and medium-duty EVs are designed from the ground up for last-mile fleets, providing the lowest TCO and one of the industry’s longest battery warranties.