Maxol Lubricants Upgrades Fleet, Adds Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil for Fueling

Maxol Lubricants, the dedicated lubricants division of The Maxol Group based in Ireland, has upgraded its fleet of trucks and tankers as part of a strategic rebrand project. Aimed to support growing demand for nationwide deliveries of products including AdBlue, the fleet expansion is also part of the group’s wider investment plans.

As part of its greener vehicle mobility strategy, Maxol has also recently announced the introduction of HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil), a second-generation biofuel, to selected locations nationwide. As part of the roll-out, Maxol is already fueling 30% of its own lubricants fleet vehicles with Maxol hvoPRO, as it advances its mission to reduce the company’s carbon footprint at multiple touchpoints across the business.

Maxol Lubricants delivers an extensive range of products and services to a network of over 1,500 customers worldwide. Over the past six years, the division has reported a year-on-year increase in the volume of AdBlue with Owen O’Neill, division general manager, citing a 106% growth in volumes since 2017.

AdBlue is an aqueous urea-based solution stored in a dedicated tank and injected into the exhaust stream of a diesel engine to lower harmful emissions. Demand for AdBlue is increasing due to it being used to meet emission regulatory standards, diesel engine exhaust treatment fluid in end-use sectors including automotive, and severe limits on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“We’ve invested substantially in upgrading our fleet including adding five new vehicles to support the demand for nationwide deliveries,” says O’Neill. “We currently supply and manage 350 storage tanks throughout the island of Ireland. We work closely with many important government and semi state bodies and businesses such as Translink, with whom we’ve been a supplier for the last 10 years providing AdBlue to the Translink Group.

“We look forward to building on these important partnerships and being in a position to offer more options to meet growing demand for these types of products, catering to a broad range of industries from haulage to marine, agriculture to industrial, and everything in between,” adds O’Neill.