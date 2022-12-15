Massachusetts City Purchases Two Mack Truck Electric Refuse Vehicles

The City of Cambridge in Massachusetts has ordered two Mack LR Electric models to help them move toward the city’s goal of having a fully electric fleet. The Mack LR Electric vehicles will be the first Class 8 electric trucks in the Cambridge refuse collection fleet.

“The City of Cambridge chose Mack to help it achieve its sustainability goals, and we couldn’t be prouder to help them with their achievements through the deployment of the Mack LR Electric,” stats Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “City executives did their research to ensure that they ordered an electric refuse vehicle that met their needs as well as their delivery target, and Mack is looking forward to working with them as they begin their journey to electrification.”

The Mack LR Electric vehicles will operate in a residential area of the city and will be equipped with rear-loader bodies. Cambridge, population of about 117,000, currently has 18 refuse vehicles in its fleet, which services 6.3 square miles of a densely populated area.

Ballard Mack in Tewksbury, Mass., will offer service and support for the City of Cambridge.