Martin Brower Brings in First Volvo VNR Electric for McDonald Fleet in Canada

Volvo Trucks North America customer Martin Brower, a supply chain solutions provider for restaurant chains, has introduced its first Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 tractor to its global fleet. The zero-tailpipe emission tractor will be dedicated to pulling McDonald’s-branded trailers for food and beverage deliveries to McDonald’s restaurants in the Montreal area.

“We are excited to partner with our long-time customer Martin Brower to be the first to deploy a Volvo VNR Electric in Montreal in collaboration with McDonald’s Canada,” says Paul Kudla, managing director for Canada for Volvo Trucks North America. “It’s a strong statement when all key partners align towards clear greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. We look forward to continued collaborations with both organizations as they begin their electromobility journey.”

Ideally suited for local and regional freight distribution, the Volvo VNR Electric tractor will deliver to local McDonald’s restaurants within a range of 95 miles of Martin Brower’s Montreal Distribution Centre. McDonald’s Canada is conducting a trial of the Volvo VNR Electric as part of a plan to assess the feasibility of scaling alternative fuel vehicles to service its more than 1,400 restaurants across Canada where possible. To ensure the Volvo VNR Electric tractor is charged and ready to support daily deliveries, Martin Brower has installed onsite charging infrastructure.

“Our goal is to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions to help restaurants and our business create a more sustainable, ethical, and responsible future – every day, all over the world,” states Julie Dell’Aniello, president of Martin Brower Canada. “By integrating the Volvo VNR Electric tractor into our fleet, we will gain valuable experience for future zero-tailpipe emission tractor deployments that will enable us to continue driving down Martin Brower’s greenhouse gas emissions so we can meet our sustainability targets.”

“The trial of the VNR Electric model vehicle in Montreal is another example of how we continue to evolve our business to meet the current moment and rise to future challenges,” comments Jacques Mignault, president and CEO of McDonald’s Canada. “Together with Martin Brower and Volvo Trucks, we look forward to understanding how this trial can help us get closer to McDonald’s global net zero emission goals.”

The tractor will be serviced by Camions Volvo Montreal, which was recently announced as one of the first two Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle dealerships in Canada. “As a Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer, we are ready and able to support our customers with their greenhouse gas emission reduction transportation goals,” mentions Jean-Francois Bibeau, general manager for Camions Volvo Montreal. “Electric is the future of transportation, and this is an exciting first step as we help to lead the transition to battery-electric tractors in Canada.”