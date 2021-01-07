MARTA Places Orders with New Flyer for Battery-Electric Transit Buses

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., an independent global bus manufacturer, says the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), a transit system that provides public transit to the Atlanta metropolitan region, has awarded New Flyer with a new order for six Xcelsior CHARGE zero-emission, battery-electric 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

“As more cities demand reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and greater sustainability, New Flyer is meeting that need with zero-emission buses, technology and infrastructure,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer of America. “With our battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE buses, MARTA joins agencies across the continent who have begun the transition to sustainable mobility.”

The purchase is supported by federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant Program, and continues MARTA’s pursuit of reducing GHG emissions through sustainable transportation. MARTA has been transitioning to lower-emission propulsion since 1996 when the agency first introduced compressed natural gas (CNG) buses from New Flyer.

Designed on the Xcelsior platform, New Flyer offers zero-emission mobility through its battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE (in 35, 40 and 60-foot lengths) and fuel cell-electric Xcelsior CHARGE H2 (in 40 and 60-foot lengths), and supports zero-emission deployments through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, providing safe and reliable services for sustainable mobility projects.

