Marelli, PUNCH Joint Venture to Develop, Manufacture Electric Vehicle E-Axles

Marelli, a global automotive supplier, and PUNCH, a company that specializes in the development, integration and manufacturing of driveline and powertrain solutions, have reached an agreement to form a joint venture (JV) focused on e-axle solutions.

The JV – which is to be majority-owned by Marelli – will be focused on a system approach for optimized integrated e-axle solutions. The company will develop and assemble e-axle systems and be targeted specifically toward the markets in Europe and the Americas. The new enterprise, Marelli Electric Powertrain Strasbourg (France) SAS, will be headquartered at PUNCH’s site in Strasbourg, France, in proximity to major European vehicle makers. The JV will have a facility for production, prototyping and testing on-site.

“PUNCH’s and Marelli’s strengths in the field of electric powertrains are a great match,” says Hannes Prenn, executive vice president and CEO of Marelli’s Electric Powertrain business. “The JV is an important milestone in Marelli’s e-mobility growth strategy. With this cooperation, we further expand our offering as a full system provider for electric powertrains which is complemented by our thermal and battery management solutions.”

E-axles are a key system of electric vehicles. While Marelli will supply electric motors and inverters including software for the e-axles, PUNCH says it will contribute gearbox components and development as well as manufacturing expertise.