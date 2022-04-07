Mack Range Calculator Helps Planning Efficiency for EV Collection Routes

Mack Trucks recently introduced its Range Calculator for Electric Vehicles to help customers simulate real-world refuse collection routes.

The information allows customers to plan and build routes for the Mack LR Electric truck based on many route-specific variables. It takes into account the battery capacity, refuse body application type, ambient temperature, terrain and the number of stops on a specific route. This enables customers to estimate and plan for the energy that will be consumed on the route.

“The Range Calculator for Electric Vehicles is a useful tool for customers and potential customers so when they’re making the decision about whether to purchase an electric vehicle, they can easily plan collection routes that will be best suited for the vehicle,” says Scott Barraclough, Mack Trucks’ senior product manager of e-mobility. “The tool is easy to use and can predict when the vehicle should need to be charged, if necessary, so that the proper planning can be made.”

Using GPS data collected from the customer’s current routes, Mack is able to utilize the data to produce a detailed report predicting the number of starts and stops the Mack LR Electric can fulfill on the specific route. The calculator takes into account increasing payload, regenerative braking and the time spent at each stop.

The next generation LR Electric, which was launched in March 2022, features 42% more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for increased range. The Mack LR Electric features twin electric motors, offers 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak output torque from zero RPM. The LR Electric has a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission, Mack mRIDE suspension and Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

The LR Electric is equipped with four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries that are charged by a 150 kW SAEJ1772-compliant charging system. Along with vehicle propulsion, the four batteries also provide all power for every onboard accessory, driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load. The Mack LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from numerous manufacturers based on the unique needs of the customer. The same driver/passenger side driving configurations, as well as seating choices and door options, are offered in the LR Electric as on the diesel-powered Mack LR model.