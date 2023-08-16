Mack Granite CNG Will Use Allison 4500 Rugged Duty Series

Mack Trucks has selected Allison Transmission’s 4500 Rugged Duty Series (RDS) as the exclusive transmission for its new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered Mack Granite model.

The 4500 RDS fully automatic transmission has been offered in the Mack Granite diesel model for over 20 years. When Mack set out to develop a vehicle for refuse collection customers seeking an alternative fuel solution, they were able to seamlessly pair the proven 4500 RDS transmission with a 320-horsepower Cummins L9N engine. The CNG-powered Mack Granite truck will enable customers to reduce emissions to meet upcoming changes to regulatory standards.

“The CNG Granite model is a perfect example of Mack’s ability to produce customized trucks that meet the needs of our customers,” says Jonathan Randall, president, Mack Trucks North America. “Our refuse customers asked for a CNG-powered Granite, and through our partnerships with Allison and Cummins, we delivered a solution that offers the durability, reliability and driver comfort that Mack is known for, with the added benefit of reduced emissions and noise levels.”

“Allison transmissions, when paired with natural gas engines, have the ability to deliver up to 90 percent noise reduction compared to a diesel-powered vehicle,” adds Allison Transmission’s Rohan Barua. “The CNG-powered Mack Granite will enable customers to optimize the productivity of their fleets, improve fuel economy, and reduce noise and emissions.”