Mack Designates Gabrielli Truck Sales as First Certified EV Dealer in New York

Mack Trucks dealer Gabrielli Truck Sales, located near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica, N.Y., is now a certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer, becoming the first Mack dealer in New York to be EV-certified. With this designation, Gabrielli is now fully equipped to service and support the Mack LR Electric, Mack’s first electric Class 8 refuse vehicle, for the New York City region and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY).

“Mack Trucks is pleased that Gabrielli Truck Sales made the investment to become a Certified EV Dealer,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks’ senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. “Gabrielli and Mack are well-equipped to help EV customers, as well as all customers, receive the sales, service and support they expect from Mack. Mack is committed to helping customers achieve sustainability goals, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Gabrielli.”

To become a Mack Certified EV Dealer, dealers must meet various stringent safety, charging, training, infrastructure and tooling requirements. Mack routinely met with Gabrielli executives during the process to help ensure that all EV certification standards were met.

“Gabrielli Truck Sales chose to upgrade the JFK facility to ensure that we were ready to meet the future needs of Mack customers like DSNY that choose to purchase electric vehicles, like the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle,” states Andrew Kanas, Gabrielli Truck Sales’ director of business development. “Working hand-in-hand with Mack Trucks, Gabrielli is committed to be on the leading edge of the EV movement, and we plan to certify all of our dealerships in the future.”

The next-generation Mack LR Electric features a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity, offering 42% more energy and increased range between charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.