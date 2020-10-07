Mack Delivers Pre-Production LR Electric to Republic Services

Mack Trucks has delivered a pre-production Mack LR Electric model to Republic Services to begin in-service trials in the refuse segment.

Mack will use key learnings from the trials to further refine the LR Electric as it prepares to accept orders for the truck in Q4 – with production beginning in 2021. Mack and Republic made the announcement during a virtual press event at Mack world headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.

“Mack Trucks is extremely pleased that Republic’s very first fully electric refuse vehicle is the Mack LR Electric,” says Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations at Mack Trucks. “The LR Electric offers numerous benefits, including zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and quieter operation, and we look forward to partnering with Republic to meet their business needs through this fully electric truck.”

Republic Services is a company that specializes in recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Republic will test the LR Electric model in Hickory, N.C., on one of its residential recycling collection routes. The LR Electric will be evaluated for its range, functionality and payload capacity.

Featuring a fully electric integrated powertrain, the Republic Mack LR Electric is equipped with two electric motors with a combined output of 536 peak horsepower. The powertrain delivers 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque available from zero RPM, which is fed through a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission to Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles.

Four NMC lithium-ion (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) batteries are charged via a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system. All accessories are electrically driven through 12 V, 24 V and 600 V circuits.

The Republic LR Electric features Heil’s Command-SST, an automated side loader refuse body optimized for next-generation electric collection trucks. The Command-SST features a strong, yet lightweight body that maximizes hauling capacity without sacrificing performance. Its efficient hydraulic system only draws power when needed, helping extend battery life. A unique feature is the body-mounted ASL arm, which frees up frame rail space for batteries or other auxiliary components.

The LR Electric will be built at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pa., where all Class 8 Mack Trucks for North America and export are assembled.

Equipment bodies from various manufacturers are available for the LR Electric, enabling customers to specify the truck to their unique application. Options include the same driver/passenger-side driving configurations, door selections and seating choices as the diesel-powered Mack LR model. The LR Electric features an ergonomic design, similar to the diesel Mack LR, but with a few changes to the gauges and select switchgear.

The LR Electric will be monitored by Mack GuardDog Connect, Mack’s proactive telematics solution that monitors vehicle performance and helps customers avoid unplanned downtime. The LR Electric will also be supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network.

For more information about the Mack LR Electric, click here.