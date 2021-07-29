Lynn Lyon to Lead Sustainable Transportation for U.S. Gain

Lynn Lyon has been named as U.S. Gain’s new director of business development for sustainable transportation. She will collaborate with sustainably focused organizations looking for innovative ways to reduce transportation emissions.

“Leveraging our comprehensive suite of Sustainable Energy Solutions and her established background in transportation and alternative fuels, Lyon will engage with fleets to help develop their emissions reduction roadmap,” states Scott Hanstedt, director of sales. “By supplying the cleanest alternative fuels and technologies available, she will help position fleets for success—both now and in the future. Lyon will bridge the gap many organizations face when evaluating and implementing the transition to alternative fuel by focusing on fleets that prioritize sustainability.”

“There has never been a better time to work in the alternative fuel space. We have favorable policy environments, strong market demand, and effective new technology,” Lyon notes. “I am ecstatic and honored to join U.S. Gain’s impressive team to accelerate momentum to meet the demand for the cleanest fuel, at the best value.”

Most recently, Lyon was the vice president of marketing strategy for Hexagon. Lyon began her career working with the Department of Energy, engaging with alternative fuel competition programs, before moving into a consultant role at Ernst & Young, where she worked with Fortune 500 customers globally. From there, Lyon quickly broadened her breadth of expertise—she initiated a new alternative fuels program for a leading energy producer in Texas, championed the Texas Clean Transportation bill that Governor Perry signed into law in 2011, served on the board of directors for NGVAmerica, and was appointed to the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas’ advisory board.