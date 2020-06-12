Lumen Freedom, WiTricity Enter Technology Licensing Agreement

WiTricity, a company that specializes in wireless power transfer over distance, and Lumen Freedom, an automotive Tier 1 manufacturer of wireless charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs), have entered into a technology licensing agreement.

The agreement enables Lumen Freedom to develop and commercialize products using WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology for EVs.

The coming years will bring significant changes to mobility as electrification reshapes automotive markets. Policy makers around the globe are committed to driving the automotive industry to low-carbon options, and automakers are responding with more EVs in their product pipelines.

Wireless charging has become a global priority for automakers as they seek to make EVs more user-friendly and appealing to the mass market and prepare for a future that is autonomous. With WiTricity technology, charging begins automatically when the vehicle is parked – without ever having to handle a charging cord. Access to WiTricity technology has enabled Lumen Freedom to develop and commercialize systems for automakers.

“Lumen Freedom has been working on wireless power transfer technology for several years and has multiple production programs with global automotive OEMs,” says Jon Evans, CEO of Lumen Group.

“Working with WiTricity provides us with access to technology and intellectual property, coupled with extensive engineering knowledge and support,” he adds.

Lumen Freedom recently received the industry’s first certification of compliance with Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) 2750 Safety Standard for EV wireless charging equipment. This milestone signals the maturity of Lumen Freedom’s product development and its readiness for commercial introduction this year.

Photo: WiTricity’s landing page