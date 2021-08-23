Lumen Freedom Participates in Electric Taxi Charging Demonstration Project

Lumen Freedom, a manufacturer of wireless electric vehicle charging (WEVC) systems, is supplying wireless charging systems for the Wireless Charging of Electric Taxis (WiCET) demonstration project in the UK.

The project, funded by the UK’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and delivered through Innovate UK, is assessing the commercial and technical viability of deploying wireless charging for electric Hackney Carriages, with the potential to enable further electrification of transport that reduces emissions and improves air quality.

Nine vehicles will be fitted with wireless charging hardware and used in a practical demonstrator in Nottingham for a six-month period to show how the concept of taxi rank-based charging can work.

Lumen Freedom has been working closely with the WiCET Project Team since the beginning of 2021 on the development of WiCET’s technical requirements, whilst providing evaluation and development wireless charging hardware for the successful first phase of the project.