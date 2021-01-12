Lordstown All-Electric Pickup Truck Receives Wave of Pre-Orders

Lordstown Motors Corp., an emerging OEM that produces electric light-duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, has received more than 100,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial fleets for its Lordstown Endurance all-electric pickup truck, with an average order size of nearly 600 vehicles per fleet.

“Receiving 100,000 pre-orders from commercial fleets for a truck like the Endurance is unprecedented in automotive history,” says Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors. “Adding in the interest we have from federal, state, municipal and military fleets on top of that, I think you can see why we feel that we are about to revolutionize the pickup truck industry.”

The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup that has a range of 250 miles, the equivalent of 600 hp and can tow up to 7,500 lbs. After successful prototype and Alpha builds, Lordstown is now building the first Beta Endurance vehicles and is on track for start of production in September of this year. The initial Endurance is a crew cab configuration with medium bed length, priced at $45,000 after federal rebate.

Photo: Lordstown Motors’ 2021 Endurance