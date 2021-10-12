Long Beach Transit Orders 20 New Flyer Electric Transit Buses

Long Beach Transit (LBT) has ordered 20 next-generation battery-electric 35-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses from NFI Group Inc.’s subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. under a three-year contract. This order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds.

LBT provides public transportation to more than 23 million customers annually in southeastern Los Angeles County and northwestern Orange County. LBT plans to lower its environmental impact over the next 10 years by converting its fleet to 100% alternative fuels by the end of 2021, and to zero-emission within the next decade. As a California transit agency, LBT must meet the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) Innovative Clean Transit Regulation, requiring all California agencies to transition to zero-emission bus fleets by 2040.

“NFI has delivered more than 270 vehicles to Long Beach Transit since 1995, and we are pleased to support Long Beach Transit’s evolution to a zero-emission fleet with our Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus – which harnesses the latest technological advancements on the market,” says Chris Stoddart, president of North American Bus and Coach.

“These high-performance buses will provide efficient and sustainable mobility to Long Beach Transit and its customers, will enhance the passenger experience, and will improve air quality in the greater California region,” adds Stoddart.