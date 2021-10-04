Logistics Company Places Tenth RNG/CNG Truck Order with Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received its tenth set of orders from a master services agreement signed in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver renewable natural gas (RNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks.

Total orders placed to date with delivery targeted in 2021 represent an estimated value of $88 million.

“As we all continue to tackle the issue of climate change, it is encouraging to see this major global logistics customer prioritize RNG, a solution that works both environmentally and economically,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility.

“According to the Natural Gas Vehicles for America and Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas, in 2020, a total of 646 million gallons of natural gas was used as transportation fuel, of which 345 million were RNG,” Baik adds.