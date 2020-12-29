Lion Electric Taps Blink for Electric Bus Charging Solutions

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has entered into a reseller agreement with The Lion Electric Co., a manufacturer of zero-emission buses and trucks.

Under the reseller agreement, Lion Electric will offer Blink’s full line of charging stations to the school systems and bus fleets that utilize the company’s all-electric school buses.

“With many school systems and fleet operators transitioning to electric school buses, this reseller agreement with Lion is an excellent opportunity for both companies to further their common goal of expanded EV adoption,” says Michael D. Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink. “In many communities, school buses are used every day for most of the year. The move to zero-emissions vehicles is a high priority supported by rebate and grant incentives. Blink chargers support this transition by providing a reliable and accessible charging alternative to keep these EVs running. We look forward to working with Lion as a sales partner for Blink chargers and equipment.”

Blink Charging Co. has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the company’s worldwide charging locations. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network, EV charging equipment and EV charging services.