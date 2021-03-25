Lion Electric Secures its Largest All-Electric Truck Order from Pride Group

Lion Electric, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has received a purchase order from Pride Group Enterprises, a privately held, diversified establishment, for the acquisition of 100 all-electric Lion6 and Lion8 trucks. The order represents Lion’s largest single order of zero-emission trucks to date.

Pride will be integrating the all-electric trucks into its existing logistics, full maintenance, leasing, rental and equipment retail operations throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as deploying them with a selection of its fleet management clients. The majority of the trucks are expected to be delivered to Pride this year, with the remainder of deliveries expected to take place in 2022.

“This order from Pride serves as not only a significant step in Lion’s growth but also as a milestone in the adoption and deployment of heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs) – further proof that zero-emission freight is here,” says Marc Bedard, founder and CEO of Lion. “We hope this initial deployment of all-electric trucks marks the beginning of a larger ongoing partnership with Pride, and we will be working with their team to ensure that infrastructure and EV fleet management capabilities are built in tandem to optimize their electric operations.”

In addition to supplying the vehicles, Lion will also work to support Pride in key aspects of fleet electrification, including the installation of adequate charging infrastructure as well as integrating advanced telematics services into its operations – data which is critical to maximizing return on investment (ROI) in electric fleets. The Lion6 and Lion8 trucks have ranges of 180 and 165 miles respectively, and will be used for regional shipping operations.

Lion says all of its vehicles are purpose-built for electric propulsion from the ground up and are manufactured at its North American facility, which has a current capacity to produce approximately 2,500 electric trucks per year. Over the last decade the company has delivered over 300 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America with over 6 million miles driven since 2016.

Photo: The Lion6 and Lion8 all-electric trucks