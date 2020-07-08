Lion Electric, Boivin Evolution Complete Sales of Zero-Emission Refuse Trucks

The Lion Electric Co. and Boivin Evolution (BEV) have completed the first sales of the Lion8 chassis with fully automated side load bodies to Waste Connections Inc., a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in the U.S. and Canada.

The introduction of these electric vehicles into markets in Washington and Florida will represent the first applications of zero-emission trucks with fully electric waste collection bodies and automated arms in North America.

Developed for the electric market, the combination of the Lion8 chassis and the BEV all-electric automated side-loading body offers a cost-effective waste management solution that also reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are excited to introduce the Lion-Boivin electric vehicles to our markets and look forward to expanding their application,” says Worthing F. Jackman, president and CEO of Waste Connections.

“This investment in zero-emission vehicles furthers our continuing efforts to reduce our environmental impact and expand our capabilities within the communities we serve,” Jackman adds.

The advantages of the Lion-Boivin electric vehicles include: