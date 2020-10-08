Lightning Systems Receives EV Order from Fluid Truck

Lightning Systems, a provider of electrification solutions for urban commercial fleets, says Fluid Truck, a national truck rental platform, will incorporate 600 Lightning Electric vehicles onto their platform – with availability starting in Q4.

Fluid Truck enables businesses to rent and pick up vehicles from nearby locations 24/7, 365 days a year. Users in major cities across the U.S. can access vehicles through both the Fluid Truck website and mobile application.

“We are excited to work with Lightning Systems,” says James Eberhard, founder and CEO of Fluid Truck. “We have been impressed with Lightning Systems’ capabilities and innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) space. We believe that EVs will be a great solution for businesses to get the job done sustainably.”

Fluid Truck’s 600 vehicle order calls for an assortment of Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD delivery vans, Lightning Electric Ford E-450 Class 4 trucks and Lightning Electric Hino 268 Class 6 trucks. The all-electric, zero-emission vehicles will be deployed in major urban areas across the U.S.

In addition to the vehicles available through Fluid’s rental platform, Lightning Systems is working with Fluid to facilitate trial use and demonstrations with 100 of their own all-electric vehicles in several major U.S. cities.