Lightning Systems Launches New Lightning Energy Division

Lightning Systems, a developer and manufacturer of zero-emission commercial electric vehicles (EVs), has launched Lightning Energy, a new division of the Colorado-based company that offers charging technologies and services to commercial and government fleets.

Lightning Energy designs, installs, services and manages charging solutions, providing fleets with turnkey options to support fleet electrification and help stakeholders achieve their sustainability goals. As a part of Lightning Systems, Lightning Energy offers a full range of purchased or leased charging stations and, optionally, full charging as a service (CaaS). CaaS will include infrastructure installation, permitting, utility liaison, maintenance and ongoing management software, and regulatory credit monetization, to operate small, medium or large fleets of EVs.

“With 12 years of deep experience working with fleets, our team’s understanding of the specific charging needs of fleets of all sizes is extensive,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems.

“We now offer a full array of vehicles and charging solutions for all of a fleet’s commercial EV needs,” he adds.

Lightning’s lineup of new chargers includes both AC and DC fast charge options, ranging from affordable 7.2 kW AC chargers to high-output 150 kW DC fast chargers, which deliver much shorter charging times for high-battery-capacity commercial EVs.

Lightning also recently introduced a mobile DC fast charger for EVs. Equipped with 184 kWh of high-energy-density, liquid-cooled DC battery storage in a package designed to be installed in a vehicle or trailer for mobile deployment, Lightning Mobile can be rapidly deployed to provide fast roadside charging. The mobile charger also offers the capability to recharge EVs on their routes, which allows fleets to maximize vehicle uptime.

Photo: Lightning Energy’s lineup of new chargers includes both AC and DC fast charge options, ranging from 7.2 kW AC chargers to 150 kW DC fast chargers