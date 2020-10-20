Lightning Systems Expands, Renames Company

Lightning Systems, a provider of complete electrification solutions for commercial fleets, says it is expanding and renaming the company to Lightning eMotors, effective immediately.

“When we originally selected Lightning Systems as our name, our product strategy was focused on fleet-related subsystems and software,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “As our focus has solidified around the zero-emissions battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles markets, we feel our new name, Lightning eMotors, better represents our full-service e-mobility offerings for fleets, ranging from commercial EVs to charging solutions to vehicle analytics.”

This past spring, Lightning more than doubled its manufacturing space, with more expansion planned. During the summer, the company ramped up production by more than 600% and continues to increase production as its orders increase. In addition, the company recently doubled its workforce and expects to double it again next year.

Underscoring its mission to provide full-service fleet electrification solutions, the company recently launched a new division, Lightning Energy, offering charging technologies and charging as a service (CaaS) to commercial and government fleets. Lightning Energy designs, installs, services and manages charging solutions, providing fleets with an easy entry and full support to electrify and help stakeholders to achieve their sustainability goals.

Lightning eMotors’ headquarters, manufacturing operations, research and development are based at the former Hewlett-Packard/Agilent campus, north of Denver in southwest Loveland, Colo.

