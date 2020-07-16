Lightning Systems Accepting Orders for New Electric Ford F-550

Lightning Systems, a Colorado-based designer and manufacturer of zero-emission powertrains, says the new Lightning Electric Ford F-550 will be available in gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) of 17,500 to 19,500 pounds. Orders from fleets are being accepted immediately.

“Adding the Ford F-550 to our product lineup is one more arrow in our quiver when helping customers pursue their fleet electrification goals,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems.

“As a result of our modular and flexible battery and powertrain design, the Lightning F-550, like all of our platforms, supports a wide array of aftermarket solutions from leading Ford upfitters, including rear air conditioning for buses, rear heating, wheelchair lifts, cargo lifts, boxes, tow truck accessories and refrigeration units,” he adds.

The new Lightning Electric Ford F-550 model will offer peak power of 180 kW, which is the equivalent of 241 horsepower. Torque is rated at 1,100 Nm, equal to 881 pound-feet. The top speed is 65 miles per hour. There is a five-year, 60,000-mile warranty on the powertrain with maintenance performed by certified local service providers.

The new model has an electric range of more than 100 miles – depending on equipment configuration, payload, route, weather and driver. Full regenerative braking adds range while reducing wear and tear on the friction brakes. Featuring a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery system, the new Lightning Electric Ford F-550 will accommodate a full charge in as little as two-and-a-half hours with DC fast charging.

In addition to powering new F-550 models, existing trucks and shuttle buses can be repowered as zero-emission vehicles by conversion to the Lightning all-electric powertrain.

The F-550, like all Lightning Systems vehicles, is eligible for special funding via the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). The voucher program can reduce the upfront cost of advanced zero-emissions fleet vehicles by 40 to 70%. Additional incentive programs are available in other states as well.

Additional information on the F-550 can be found on the Lightning Systems website, here.

Photo: The all-electric Ford F-550 joins the Lightning Electric lineup