Lightning eMotors Supplies GoBolt with 170 Electric Vans and Trucks

Lightning eMotors has entered into a strategic partnership with logistics provider GoBolt to manufacture 170 all-electric cargo vans and box trucks over the next 12 months. These vehicles will be deployed across the U.S. and Canada.

As part of this agreement, Lightning eMotors will deliver 70 Class 3 zero-emission, all-electric cargo vans and 100 Class 5 zero-emission, all-electric box trucks. Deployment of the Class 3 vans is already underway. The fleet will feature a mix of 80 kWh and 120 kWh battery capacity vans with an expected range of up to 200 miles per charge. Development of the Class 5 box trucks is in progress, with deliveries targeted to begin early next year. GoBolt recently expanded operations into the U.S.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our strategic partnership with GoBolt, and that it comes as they are rapidly expanding into the U.S. market,” says Tim Reeser, Lightning eMotors’ CEO. “We have seen a huge uptick in interest from the supply chain and last- and middle-mile fulfillment industries and applaud GoBolt’s commitment to sustainable logistics services. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth with them.”

“This partnership is an important development of our growing North American network of zero-emission delivery vehicles and brings GoBolt one step closer to being a carbon-negative business by the end of 2023,” comments Mark Ang, GoBolt’s co-founder and CEO. “Lightning shares the same entrepreneurial DNA as GoBolt and has demonstrated the drive to challenge the status quo in an industry that is in need of disruption.”

In addition to vehicles, Lightning Energy will be providing both AC level 2 and DC fast chargers to support the vehicle deployment.

“Our partnership with GoBolt is another great example of Lightning’s ability to develop, build, and deploy the complete fleet electrification solutions that the market needs,” states Kash Sethi, Lightning eMotors’ chief revenue officer. “By providing both the vehicles and charging infrastructure that GoBolt needs, we can assure interoperability and simplify their fleet deployment. Providing a one-stop shop for fleet electrification is going to be a game changer.”