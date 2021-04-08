Lightning eMotors, Soderholm Partner to Electrify Commercial Fleets

Lightning eMotors, a provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, has signed a new exclusive partnership with Soderholm Bus & Mobility in Hawaii to provide Lightning eMotors’ zero-emission powertrains for their commercial van and bus customers.

Soderholm will be installing Lightning eMotors’ fully electric powertrain systems in repowered applications as well as buying new Lightning eMotors’ vans and shuttle buses. Lightning is shipping the first vehicle to Soderholm next month, and demonstration vehicles will be available in Hawaii this summer for fleets to test drive.

“Lightning eMotors’ new and repowered products give us the flexibility we need to provide sustainable transportation systems to the Pacific Islands,” says Erik Soderholm, co-owner and vice president of Soderholm Bus & Mobility. “Hawaii is making big investments in sustainable energy, and zero-emission transportation is the next step the islands have to take to meet their targets.”

Last year, Hawaii joined a group of 15 states and Washington, D.C., to announce a joint memorandum of understanding (MOU) pledging to expand the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles – including large pickup trucks and vans, delivery trucks, box trucks, school and transit buses, and long-haul delivery trucks. The goal is to ensure that 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales be zero-emission vehicles by 2050 with an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030. States that signed the MOU were California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

In addition to its commercial EV business, Lightning eMotors offers charging technologies and energy-as-a-service (EaaS) to commercial and government fleets via its Lightning Energy division. Lightning Energy designs, installs, services and manages charging solutions, providing fleets with full electrification support and helping stakeholders to achieve their sustainability goals.

Photo: Soderholm Bus & Mobility, headquartered on Oahu, Hawaii, soon will be offering zero-emission electric vans and shuttle buses to its customers in the Hawaiin Islands and Pacific Islands