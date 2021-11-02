Lightning eMotors Offers Siemens’ Level 2 EV Charging Stations to Fleets

Lightning eMotors, a provider of all-electric powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric fleet vehicles, is offering Siemens AG’s Level 2 electric-vehicle chargers to commercial and government fleets. Siemens’ eMobility solutions next generation VersiCharge AC charging systems are immediately available under Lightning eMotors’ Lightning Energy brand.

“We are proud to stand with Siemens at the forefront of fleet electrification,” says Brandon McNeil, vice president of Lightning Energy. “By combining our industry-leading electric vehicles with the best charging hardware on the market we deliver affordable, fully integrated vehicle and charger solutions that maximize uptime and optimize our customers’ fleet operations. With this agreement, we will offer Siemens’ line of reliable VersiCharge Level 2 AC charging stations along with our installation services, intelligent charge management software, flexible financing and on-going support to small and mid-size fleets.”

The Siemens VersiCharge AC electric vehicle charging station (EVSE) charges all SAE J1772-compliant vehicles, which is the most common standard for Level 2 chargers. The charging station delivers up to 11.5 kW of AC power to the vehicle’s on-board charger and features a weather-resistant enclosure for both indoor and outdoor installation applications.

“We are delighted to grow our open standard partner ecosystem by adding Lightning eMotors to offer our next-generation Level 2 charging options to their full range of EV operators,” comments Chris King, Siemens’ spokesperson. “VersiCharge AC chargers are designed to power the future of eMobility and help significantly lower global CO2 emissions by delivering efficient, effective and affordable charging for small-to-mid-sized fleet vehicles.”

Siemens VersiCharge AC series chargers include 4G, WiFi and OCCP functionality and have been tested to work reliably with Lightning eMotors’ vehicles. With the addition of VersiCharge AC charging stations, Lightning’s lineup of chargers is further expanded to include both AC and DC fast-charge options, ranging from affordable, easy to connect 7.2kW AC chargers to high-output DC fast chargers.