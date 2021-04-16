Lightning eMotors, Leader Emergency Vehicles Partner to Electrify Ambulances

By
Matthew Mercure
-
0

Commercial vehicle manufacturers Lightning eMotors and REV Group Inc. say they are co-developing zero-emission, all-electric ambulances with Leader Emergency Vehicles, a REV Group subsidiary. Available to government agencies, municipalities, commercial operators, hospitals and non-profit organizations, delivery to customers is expected to be at the end of this calendar year.

“Electrification is reaching all different types of fleet vehicles – ambulances are a logical next step,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “These zero-emission vehicles are powerful, smooth and quiet. As a fully electric model, they have no tailpipe emissions, so it’s a healthier choice for the air we breathe as well.”

The new Leader ambulances will be based on the fourth-generation Lightning Electric Transit Van from Lightning eMotors. Leader’s High Roof Transit van offers up to 105 kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast-charging. This model is equipped with dual rear wheels providing a 10,360 lbs. gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR).

The ambulance chassis will be electrified at Lightning eMotors’ Loveland, Colo., facility and then built at Leader’s facility in South El Monte, Calif.

