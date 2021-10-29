Lightning eMotors Enters Canadian Commercial EV Market with Refrigerated Delivery Vehicles

Lightning eMotors, a provider of all-electric powertrains, and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric fleet vehicles, has delivered and deployed 10 all-electric cargo vans to Canada-based Goodfood Market Corp. This delivery marks Lightning eMotors’ initial entry into Canada’s commercial electric vehicle (EV) market, and the first deployment in Canada of a fully electric refrigerated vehicle fleet.

“We are excited about partnering with Goodfood to help better serve their grocery delivery customers, save on operational costs and reduce emissions as they set the bar for a sustainable future in Canada,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “While this is our first customer in Canada, we see tremendous potential for growth as demand for last-mile delivery continues to increase and through the many other electric commercial vehicles we offer.”

Lightning eMotors electrified T-350HD cargo vans for Goodfood by installing an all-electric powertrain, electrical infrastructure and control software to support the vehicle. Each of the refrigerated EVs deployed by Goodfood has an estimated range of 120 miles on a full charge of its 86 kWh battery pack, regenerative braking for improved efficiency and can comfortably hit 75 miles per hour.

Supported by a supplier and integration partnership with Volta Air, the electrified fleet also has a dedicated, 12-volt battery-powered refrigeration system to optimize delivery range in support of Goodfood’s same-day/last-mile delivery operations. These units have a cooling capacity down to +5º F.

“We knew right away Lightning eMotors was the right partner to develop vehicles to help us meet our specific needs and support our larger payloads,” states Goodfood president and COO, Neil Cuggy. “This partnership allowed us to leap ahead in support of Canada’s shift to all zero-emissions electric vehicles by 2035.”

“Electrifying transportation is important in efforts to reduce pollution and carbon emissions,” Reeser adds. “We are proud of our partnerships and our team’s ability to deliver vocational vehicles to our customers along with the charging and service support necessary to make the transition to an electric fleet a cost-effective choice.”