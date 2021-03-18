Lightning eMotors Selects Proterra to Electrify Transit Van

Proterra, a company that specializes in commercial vehicle electrification technology, and Lightning eMotors say they are collaborating to power the Generation 4 Lightning Electric Transit commercial van using Proterra’s battery technology.

The Lightning Electric Transit commercial van is a purpose-built Class 3 commercial electric vehicle that is available in several configurations like last-mile cargo vans, passenger vans, shuttle buses, ambulances, school buses and RVs. Lightning eMotors, a provider of specialized and sustainable fleet solutions, anticipates annual production of up to 3,000 vehicles by 2023. The first Lightning Electric Transit vans are expected to be delivered to customers later this year.

“Proterra’s batteries are premium technology for premium vehicles,” says Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “We are very pleased to offer their batteries on our Lightning Electric vehicles. Proterra’s batteries will allow us to give our customers even more range, power and features on our purpose-built vehicles at the price they need to scale up their electric fleets.”

Built by Lightning eMotors, the Lightning Electric Transit is the only Class 3 electric van currently available in the U.S. that allows for wheelchair lifts, custom floor rails and custom bus doors. Lightning offers high-voltage integration to support battery operation of refrigeration systems, food-truck equipment, medical equipment, RV gear and other upfitter add-ons. Assembly of the Lightning Electric Transit is performed at Lightning eMotors’ 231,000-square-foot facility in Loveland, Colo

Engineered and manufactured in the U.S., Proterra says its battery systems have been proven in more than 17 million service miles driven by Proterra transit vehicles and validated through collaborations with world-class commercial vehicle manufacturers to power delivery vans, electric school buses, coach buses, low-floor cutaway shuttle buses and construction equipment.