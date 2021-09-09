Lightning eMotors, ABB Offer DC Fast Chargers

Lightning eMotors, a provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, and ABB have partnered to offer DC fast electric vehicle chargers for commercial electric fleet vehicles (EV).

The high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado-based Lightning eMotors. Lightning Energy supplies charging solutions to commercial and government fleets. As a part of the agreement, Lightning Energy will sell ABB’s DC fast-charging systems under the Lightning Energy brand. The fully interoperable DC fast chargers, designed and built by ABB, are equipped with around-the-clock connectivity to enable comprehensive remote services and compatibility with every individual fleet charging system.

“In working with ABB, we’re able to offer some of the best EV charging systems available, which pair extremely well with the DC fast-charge capabilities of Lightning eMotors’ vehicles,” says Brandon McNeil, vice president of Lightning Energy.

“ABB’s chargers offer the highest reliability in the industry, are supported by a widespread service network and come equipped with the latest connectivity capabilities that enable remote services and business integration,” McNeil adds. “Their technology will be a key piece of our portfolio as we provide a complete fleet electrification solution to our customers.”

Lightning Energy offers a full suite of charging solutions for fleets, including hardware, installation services, back-end management software, financing options and ongoing support. In addition, Lightning Energy offers full charging as a service, in which Lightning owns the entire process on behalf of the end user and provides on-site charging to the customer for a low monthly fee.

“Commercial fleets must have a seamless experience from vehicle to charger to meet their financial targets and sustainability goals,” states Bob Stojanovic, director of ABB’s e-mobility business in North America. “By collaborating with experienced companies like ABB, Lightning eMotors is helping its customers build smart, scalable fleet electrification programs.”

Lightning Energy’s lineup of chargers includes a full range of charging technology, up to the highest powers available on the market today. This ensures customers can pair the optimal charging solution with the requirements of their fleet.

“Our goal is to simplify fleet electrification as much as possible by determining the ideal charging approach, in-step with the fleet selecting and purchasing their electric vehicles,” McNeil says. “We analyze your fleet charging needs, including number and type of vehicles, route cycles, opportunity charging and dwell times, and help you design a complete solution that optimizes your fleet. We determine the electricity needs at your site, how much charging hardware you need, and recommend where you should install charging to maximize uptime.”

ABB partners with vehicle OEMs, charging networks, fleet operators, and power utilities to accelerate deployment of EVs across all modes of transportation. Migrating to an electrical vehicle fleet offers the opportunity to generate significant operational savings by eliminating fuel costs and reducing vehicle maintenance costs.