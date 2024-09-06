Lhyfe to Provide Hydrogen for H2 MOBILITY Fuel Stations in Germany

Green hydrogen producer Lhyfe has reached a binding agreement with refueling station developer H2 MOBILITY Deutschland to provide hydrogen for some of its fuel stations in Germany. The hydrogen will be supplied from Lhyfe’s future production site in Schwäbisch Gmünd, the largest green hydrogen production plant in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

Lhyfe and H2 MOBILITY Deutschland signed a five-year agreement for the delivery of renewable hydrogen produced from renewable power sources (qualifying as Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin, or RFNBO), for the transport sector. The first deliveries of hydrogen will be used in four fuel stations developed and operated by H2 MOBILITY Deutschland across the states of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate beginning with the sites Ludwigshafen and Frankenthal.

“This agreement is the realization of Lhyfe and H2 MOBILITY’s shared ambition and common effort to make green hydrogen available in large volumes for the mobility sector, which is decarbonization ready,” says Luc Graré, head of Central and Eastern Europe at Lhyfe. “With a reliable hydrogen supply and the necessary refueling infrastructure, this partnership enables a shift toward zero-carbon transport at a new scale for the region.”

“Our objective is to have green hydrogen throughout the entire H2 MOBILITY Deutschland network by 2028,” adds Frank Fronzke, managing director and chief operating officer at H2 MOBILITY. “We are pleased to announce that with the support of Lhyfe we are making significant progress toward achieving this ambitious goal. Green hydrogen is a crucial element in our mission to make the transport sector more environmentally sustainable. With this agreement the first brand new hydrogen refueling stations will provide green hydrogen from 2025 onward.”

Lhyfe produces green and renewable hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, at production units powered by renewable energy. Launched in 2017, the company inaugurated its first site in 2021, and today has four installed sites and several sites under construction across Europe, including Schwäbisch Gmünd. In Germany, Lhyfe aims to become a major player in green hydrogen for mobility and industry by 2025, notably through customer deliveries in tube trailers (bulk).