Landi Renzo USA Receives CNG CARB Certification

Landi Renzo USA, the American subsidiary of Landi Renzo Group, a company that specializes in eco-fuel advanced systems for the automotive industry, has received California Air Resources Board (CARB) Certification for the Dedicated/Mono-Fuel CNG Ford MY2021 F-250/350 6.2 L vehicle.

“We’re proud to continue delivering the cleanest and best products for fleets across the U.S.,” says Paul Shaffer, executive vice president of Landi Renzo USA. “With our latest CNG CARB Certification, we are able to offer a product that is proven and available right now.”

The Landi Renzo Dedicated CNG/RNG system for the F-250/350 provides products for fleets to utilize in their pickups, service bodies or any array of products that are used on this Ford platform with the 6.2 L gaseous prep engine.

The Landi Renzo USA product is the only OEM and EPA/CARB certified CNG/RNG pickup in the market. By utilizing the Landi Renzo USA system, fleets have peace of mind knowing their product is supported by the OEM and warranty remains in place, notes the company.

Landi Renzo received CARB Certification for its 7.3 L engine last month. This covers the F-450/550, F-650/750, F-53/59 and E-450.

