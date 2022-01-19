Landi Renzo Expands Hydrogen-RNG Portfolio with Idro Meccanica Acquisition

SAFE S.p.A., a company of the SAFE & CEC Group, controlled by Landi Renzo S.p.A., has finalized the acquisition of 90% interest in the share capital of Idro Meccanica S.r.l., a company in the production of technologies and systems for hydrogen, renewable natural gas and natural gas compression. The remaining 10% stake in the share capital of Idro Meccanica will be transferred to SAFE S.p.A. once the necessary authorizations to sell have been obtained.

With over 40% of revenues generated by the sale of hydrogen-based applications, Idro Meccanica is specialized in hydraulic-driven compressors for RNG and hydrogen applications. It is a company in the hydrogen compressor supply segment, with a fleet of installed hydrogen compressors of around 150 units in both distribution and industrial applications. Its customers include the main hydrogen production and distribution operators, with a full range of products and applications for managing hydrogen compression up to 700 bar.

“We are very satisfied with the transaction that has just been finalized and to welcome within our group Idro Meccanica, which stands out for its highly innovative and appreciated product range in addition to a team of high-standing professionals on which we strongly believe,” says Cristiano Musi, CEO of Landi Renzo Group.

“This transaction adds to the acquisition of Metatron and enables our group to become a dominant player in the hydrogen compression industry, which we strongly believe in and expect will see significant growth in the coming years,” adds Musi. “The acquisition also supports our strategy to become the leader in the value chain of RNG and hydrogen, rapidly growing ‘energy sources’ that will play a fundamental role in the energy transition of the future.”