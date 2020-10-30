Landi Renzo Donates CNG Pickup Truck to Laundry Truck LA

Landi Renzo USA (LRUSA) and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) have partnered with The Laundry Truck LA (TLTLA) to unveil the organization’s newest trailer which will provide free mobile laundry services to unhoused individuals in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Landi Renzo USA donated a converted CNG Ford F-250 pickup truck equipped with the company’s Eco Ready compressed natural gas (CNG) system to assist with TLTLA’s efforts. The addition of the truck will help TLTLA expand its reach to more people in need while reducing its environmental impact and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Earlier this year, SoCalGas donated $25,000 to TLTLA to support rising demands for personal care and laundry services.

The trailer is fully equipped with five sets of washers and dryers, a folding station and a water heater. With the addition of the new trailer, TLTLA is expecting to complete over 10,000 loads of laundry by the end of the year.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to give back within our local community,” says Andrea Landi, president of Landi Renzo USA. “SoCalGas and the Laundry Truck LA should be proud of the work they’ve done to help people in need. Because the Laundry Truck LA operates in close quarters with the homeless, having a clean-burning truck is just icing on the cake.”

TLTLA is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free mobile laundry services for those in need throughout Los Angeles and is one of the first mobile laundry services in the country to serve the homeless population. With the help of additional sponsors and partners, TLTLA has successfully expanded its operations to meet growing demands.