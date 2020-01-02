LA Metro Adding More CNG Buses to Fleet

Bus manufacturer New Flyer of America Inc. says the Los Angeles County Metro Transit Authority (LA Metro) will be taking delivery of 70 Xcelsior 60-foot, heavy-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) transit buses.

This deal is a part of an October 2017 contract between New Flyer and LA Metro, whereby the transit agency made an initial order of 65 buses, with an option to purchase an additional 335 buses.

“Since 1998, New Flyer has proudly delivered nearly 1,500 buses to LA Metro to provide greater mobility options through public transit,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer. “Our CNG buses continue to provide safe, clean and reliable transit while helping the people of L.A. County move through their community each day.”

New Flyer notes that the order replaces older, end-of-life vehicles, supporting LA Metro’s goal to reduce emissions in L.A. County through the Zero Emission Roadmap 2.0. The order of articulated buses also allows LA Metro to deliver greater capacity along its busiest routes, with passenger capacity of up to 120 on each bus.

The buses are built in St. Cloud, Minn., and completed in Ontario, Calif.