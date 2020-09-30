Knight-Swift Aims to Cut Carbon Emissions in Half

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., a truckload transportation company, has set a goal to reduce its carbon emissions in half by 2035.

Knight-Swift has teamed with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) to deploy the company’s first zero-emissions battery-electric vehicle, consisting of a pre-production Freightliner eCascadia day cab tractor as part of DTNA’s Freightliner Customer Experience (CX) Fleet.

The Freightliner CX Fleet is part of DTNA’s ongoing co-creation initiative that engages customers in the commercial electric vehicle development process by deploying trucks in real-world applications. This Freightliner eCascadia, equipped with a fully electric drivetrain, will be used by Knight-Swift to service the Greater Los Angeles area with the benefit of zero tailpipe emissions.

“Sustainability has always been at the core of our culture,” says Dave Jackson, CEO of Knight-Swift. “While we have made significant strides in improving our environmental footprint over the years, we believe that setting an ambitious public goal to reduce carbon emissions generated by our fleet by 50% over the next 15 years quantifies our commitment. Our passionate and dedicated team members have the knowledge to rally around and execute on this achievable goal that will benefit our families, our communities and future generations.”

The company anticipates meeting this goal through various initiatives, including:

-Implementing next-generation tractor and trailer aerodynamic solutions

-Continuing deployment of advanced idle reduction technologies

-Utilizing next-generation clean diesel engines

-Operating zero-emissions vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell technology

-Executing various other strategies as technology is developed and introduced to the market