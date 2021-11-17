Kevin Fisher to Head Up Momentum Dynamics’ Truck Systems Electrification Division

Kevin Fisher has joined Momentum Dynamics as director of truck systems electrification.

“Kevin’s network, relationships and knowledge of fleet management position him uniquely to help OEMs and fleets understand how wireless charging can fit into their operations and simplify electric vehicle charging,” says Bob Kacergis, Momentum’s chief commercial officer. “He will take the lead in our pilot integration projects with Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, and BYD Trucks as well as other OEMs with last-mile delivery trucks, port equipment, and yard trucks.”

Fisher has more than 30 years of leasing, fleet management, technology, DOT compliance and logistics experience. Prior to joining Momentum Dynamics, he held the position of vice president of strategic fleet operations at Gas It Up, Inc. Fisher has also been a fleet management consultant with Mercury Associates Inc.

Previously, Fisher worked for Volvo Trucks North America as national accounts sales manager, leasing and rental as well as vice president of strategic fleet operations for Aramark. He led the team supporting 10 different business units across the Aramark enterprise, providing subject matter expertise, procurement and operational support relative to fleet operations involving over 10,000 vehicles.

Fisher was nominated for Fleet Executive of the Year in 2013 and 2014, and for a NAFA Fleet Management Association Flexy Award for Sustainability in 2013.