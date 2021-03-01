Kenworth’s T680E Battery-Electric Vehicle Now HVIP Vouchers

The new Kenworth T680E battery-electric vehicle is now available and qualifies for a $120,000 voucher incentive available to qualifying California purchasers from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The financial incentive is offered through the 2021 CARB Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

For drayage fleets, the Kenworth T680E is eligible for $150,000 vouchers through HVIP as part of CARB’s Project 800 initiative. The new Project 800 initiative aims to support the deployment of zero-emissions trucks serving California ports by setting a goal of 800 zero-emission drayage truck orders this year. The increased voucher amount will only be available for a limited time.

The new Kenworth T680E provides a true, zero-emissions solution to help fleets and truck operators achieve green program objectives while leveraging the excellent performance, reliability and cab comfort of the T680 on-highway flagship model, notes the company. The Kenworth T680E has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on the application. The T680E can be fully charged in approximately three hours.

Designed for pickup and delivery, regional haul and drayage applications, the T680E is initially available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration. The new model is offered in 54,000 lb. and 82,000 lb. gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR).

Kenworth and Meritor have collaborated on the T680E’s development. The Class 8 battery-electric vehicle features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe tandem electric powertrain with smooth shifting and operation. It is equipped with 536 hp continuous power and up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb-ft of torque and has a top speed of 70 mph.

To receive a voucher, vehicle purchasers and participating dealers must meet all applicable project requirements identified in the HVIP Implementation Manual.

Photo: The Kenworth T680E battery-electric vehicle