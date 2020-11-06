Kenworth, Peterbilt Zero-Emissions Trucks Summit Pikes Peak

PACCAR says a Kenworth T680 fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) and a battery-electric Peterbilt Model 579EV became the first Class 8 zero-emissions vehicles to drive to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado.

Both vehicles navigated the 156 twisting turns and switchbacks during the 4,700-foot elevation gain to the summit. The trucks negotiated grades between 7 to 10% over the 12.42-mile Pikes Peak International Hill Climb course.

The Kenworth T680 FCEV offers 470 hp and a 350-mile range with a 15-minute refill time. Kenworth and Toyota Motor North America are collaborating on a project to develop 10 zero-emissions Kenworth T680 trucks powered by Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains.

“It’s a great accomplishment for the Kenworth T680 FCEV to summit Pikes Peak,” says Kevin Baney, general manager at Kenworth and vice president of PACCAR. “The Kenworth T680 trucks will be placed in operation with our customers at the Port of Los Angeles over the next few months. The Kenworth zero-emissions program also includes the Class 8 Kenworth T680E and medium-duty Kenworth K270E and K370E battery electric vehicles (BEVs).”

The Peterbilt Model 579EV is designed for optimal weight distribution and performance. The fully integrated, all-electric powertrain uses thermally-controlled lithium iron phosphate battery packs to provide a range up to 150 miles. When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast charger, the high-energy-density battery packs can be recharged in 3-4 hours, making the Model 579EV ideal for regional haul, port, pickup and delivery, and last-mile operations. The Model 579EV delivers up to 670 hp and features regenerative braking that allows the battery packs to recharge while braking – offering extended range.

During Peterbilt’s validation program, the Model 579EV has exceeded expectations. There are currently 22 Peterbilt Model 579EVs on the road with over 50,000 miles of real-world customer operations.

PACCAR is a global technology company that specializes in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.