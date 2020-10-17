Kenworth Launches the T680E

Kenworth has launched the Kenworth T680E – the company’s first-ever, Class 8 battery-electric model. The new zero-emission Kenworth T680E, now available for order from Kenworth dealers in the U.S. and Canada, will enter into production in 2021.

“The Kenworth T680E launch is an exciting, pioneering moment that builds upon Kenworth’s history of providing fleets and truck operators with outstanding and productive trucks driven by quality, innovation and technology,” says Kevin Baney, general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The new Kenworth T680E provides our customers with a true, zero-emissions solution that will help to achieve their own green program objectives while leveraging the excellent performance, reliability and cab comfort of our current T680 on-highway flagship model.”

The zero-emission Kenworth T680E has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, depending on application. The T680E uses a CCS1 DC fast charger with maximum rate of 120 kWh and estimated 3.3-hour charging time.

Designed for pickup and delivery applications, the T680E is initially available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration. The new model is offered in 54,000 lb. and 82,000 lb. gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR).

Kenworth and Meritor have closely collaborated on the T680E development. The Class 8 battery-electric vehicle features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe tandem electric powertrain with smooth shifting and operation. The T680E uses a 2-speed integrated transmission and has a top speed of 70 mph.

The Kenworth T680E is equipped with 536 hp continuous power and up to 670 hp peak power and 1,623 lb-ft of torque. Meritor’s high/low voltage power electronics – provided by TransPower – are under the hood in the place of a diesel engine.

Photo: The Kenworth T680E