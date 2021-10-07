Kempower, Gilbarco Veeder-Root Offer EV Charging Solutions

Kempower, an e-mobility charging technology provider, is partnering with Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), a technology solutions provider for the retail fueling and convenience market. GVR will offer Kempower’s EV chargers as part of its EVerse offering, which also includes network management software, installation and maintenance services.

Kempower’s DC fast charging solutions are built to scale as the number of EVs on the road continues to rise. The company’s charging solutions are suitable for all types of EVs, including passenger cars, buses, off-highway vehicles, commercial service fleets and marine vessels.

“We are extremely happy to launch this cooperation with GVR,” comments Kempower’s CEO Tomi Ristimäki. “Our modular approach means that standardized building blocks can be used across our entire product range, enabling the creation of various types of EV chargers and charging systems. Additionally, our technology is scalable, so our customers can make smaller initial investments and add additional power modules later as their business grows.”

“Our native IoT chargers can be updated remotely and in real-time, reassuring our customers that their chosen solutions are future-proof and cloud-connected at all times. The modularity of the products also ensures that they have a small footprint, allowing GVR’s customers to make use of limited space in densely populated areas,” Ristimäki adds.

Image: Special for Kempower Paula Savonen – Kempower tilauskuvaus Lahdessa 4. lokakuuta 2021.