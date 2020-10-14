KAT Awards New Flyer Battery-Electric Transit Bus Contract

New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., an independent global bus manufacturer, says Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) has awarded New Flyer a contract for 12 zero-emission, battery-electric 35-foot heavy-duty transit buses, with options to purchase up to 13 additional zero-emission buses in 35- or 40-foot lengths throughout the remaining term of the five-year agreement.

“This contract includes charging infrastructure encompassing six depot chargers, one portable trailer-mounted charger and design-build support from New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, including installation services, software and software services, training, warranties and commissioning,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer. “Working with KAT on a comprehensive mobility solution including both buses and infrastructure will ensure an optimized approach to the design and deployment of zero-emission mobility.”

KAT provides public transportation in Knoxville, Tenn., delivering around 3 million passenger trips per year. Knoxville is the third largest city in Tennessee and is among the 10 fastest growing cities in the U.S.

KAT celebrated the purchase of its first New Flyer battery-electric transit bus in December 2019 in a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the mayor and councilmembers. With over 44% of the community’s emissions coming from transportation, KAT and the city of Knoxville have been transitioning to sustainable mobility over recent years, with over 30% of its current fleet as hybrid electric vehicles. The new zero-emission buses will support existing KAT service and operate along Knoxville’s most diverse routes, serving students, seniors and the wider community and providing fully-accessible transit to essential stops and services in the city.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions is dedicated to providing safe, reliable services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. Its full-suite services include support, planning, optimization and transition to help ensure successful transition to battery-electric mobility, while working closely with firms including Siemens, ABB, ChargePoint, Burns & McDonnell and Black & Veatch.

Photo: New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions’ landing page