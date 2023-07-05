KAG Fleet Applying IFS Natural Gas Retrofit Technology to Class 8 Trucks

KAG Canada, the Canadian arm of The Kenan Advantage Group Inc., North America’s largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider, has placed an order for Innovative Fuel Systems Ltd.’s (IFS) proprietary Multi-Fuel Technology Platform (MFTP)

MFTP is a patent-pending solution for retrofitting Class 8 heavy-duty diesel engines to operate with compressed natural gas (CNG) or renewable natural gas (RNG), or with other clean fuels such as hydrogen.

This initial order will commence the first stage of KAG’s deployment of MFTP on existing heavy-duty trucks in Alberta and Ontario.

“We’re expanding the use of IFS’ MFTP technology within our Canadian fleet because it provides GHG emissions reductions and fuel savings and has proven to be very reliable in our two years of commercial operations,” says Chris Chapman, vice president, fleet services, for KAG Canada. “We’ll continue to further roll out the IFS technology as driven by our customers’ needs to reduce GHG emissions from our trucking operations.”

“With several years of commercial deployments, our MFTP technology has proven to add value by reducing GHG emissions and fuel costs,” adds Leland Oberst, president and CEO of IFS. “We are delighted that KAG has chosen our MFTP technology as part of their HD truck GHG emissions reduction strategy.”