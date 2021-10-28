Jula Logistics Orders Heavy, Extra-long Electrified Truck from Scania

The Swedish company Jula Logistics uses a 32-meter Scania truck as high-capacity transport to be able to bring more cargo for each transport and consequently lower emissions. Now it’s time for the next step: the huge truck will be powered by electricity.

European trucks are allowed to carry 40 tons and bring a 12-meter container. Since 2015, Jula Logistics uses a vehicle twice that size, which means it carries two containers and is 32-meters long. This truck has a total weight of 64 tones, including load and trailer. By carrying a bigger cargo in each transport, and thereby decreasing the number of times it has to drive between the warehouse and loading port each day, Jula Logistics saves 70% on energy and emissions per transported unit. Now, the truck will be powered by electricity, and will be put into operation sometimes the first half of 2022.

“We use intermodal transport, where our cargo arrives to the port in Gothenburg by boat, is stowed onto a train that goes to Falköping,” says Lennart Karlsson, CEO Jula Logistics. “From there, the cargo is carried by truck the last bit of the journey to our warehouse in Skara. To make this chain of transport even more sustainable by using a truck powered by electricity from the solar panels that we will build on the roof of our warehouse is just fantastic.”

“‘Electrification is a must for our commitment towards zero emissions and to reach our climate targets,” states Fredrik Allard, head of e-mobility at Scania. “Close partnerships with stakeholders that share our values is important for this to proceed at necessary pace. We can’t do this on our own, and Jula Logistics is a much-appreciated partner that cares deeply for the environment.”

The solution that Scania has assisted Jula Logistics with enables the extra-long, heavy vehicle to take the roundtrip from where the train stops in Falköping to the warehouse in Skara a couple of times, a distance that measures 60 kilometers.

Scania and Jula Group are aiming for a long-term partnership with extensive electrification of the transport flows that Jula Logistics runs.